Sempra Energy’s (SRE) High-Level Quant Score Keep it a Buy

With a $29.3 billion market value, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Multi-Utilities, and in the top decile of sector group, Utilities, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the ranking for SRE by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 56 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 1,129 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks SRE as a Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sempra Energy has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SRE's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SRE's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Sempra Energy's fundamental scores give SRE a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views SRE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SRE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of SRE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

