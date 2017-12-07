Shares of Illumina (ILMN) Raised to Strong Buy From a Buy

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) is ranked as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. ILMN has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

ILMN is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a member of the 31 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group within this sector. ILMN's market value is $32.9 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 31 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ILMN has realized well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ILMN's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. ILMN's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Illumina places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges ILMN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ILMN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ILMN currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.