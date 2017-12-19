Shares of On Track Innovations (OTIV) Downgraded From a Hold to Sell

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) is a $0.0 billion in market value member of the Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for OTIV puts it 26 among the 37 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot. OTIV is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 545 among the 703 companies in the sector and number 3,332 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

OTIV has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. OTIV has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores realized by the company are average or below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. OTIV's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, On Track Innovations places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge OTIV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of OTIV's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.