Shares of Simon Property Group (SPG) Raised to Hold From a Sell

As one of the 221 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a member of the 180 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of SPG is $50.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SPG puts it 127 among the 180 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 158 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 2,901 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SPG is rated as a Hold using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 24 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Simon Property Group has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SPG's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Simon Property Group a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge SPG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SPG currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.