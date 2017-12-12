The Shazam Deal Makes Sense But it Won’t Move the Apple Inc. Stock Needle

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is acquiring music recognition app Shazam for $400 million. The market seems to like the deal. AAPL stock rose nearly 2% after news of the deal broke.

Source: Shazam

The price bump makes some sense. Shazam will fit naturally and seamlessly into Apple Music. The underlying technology could also be integrated with Siri and other parts of the Apple ecosystem. Meanwhile, AAPL is acquiring Shazam at a huge discount compared to its most-recent, billion-dollar valuation.

But don’t get too bullish on AAPL as a result of this deal.

Shazam is an over-the-hump music platform that will help Apple Music level the playing field with Spotify, but not gain any material advantages. This acquisition will not likely have much impact in the broad music streaming world where the Swedish streaming service remains king.

What’s Positive About AAPL’s Acquisition of Shazam

Because they offer pretty much the same music selection, music streaming platforms (except for SoundCloud) have been largely commoditized, except for two critical features: new music discovery and user interface.

Shazam gives Apple Music a boost to discovering new music, an important component of music streaming platforms. Whether you are actively looking for new music, or just hit “play” on a suggested and AI-informed playlist, music discovery is a big part of the whole music streaming experience.

Spotify dominates this space and that’s largely why Spotify has such a firm grip on its market-leadership position.

But Shazam gives AAPL a strong technology to enhance music discovery. It is very likely that the discovery part of Apple Music becomes much smarter over the next 12 months.

Then, do the math. AAPL acquired Shazam at a significant, 60% discount to its $1 billion valuation. That means that Apple is buying Shazam’s 125-million-plus users for about $3.20 a piece. That is pretty wild. By comparison, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) is valued at over $250 per monthly user.

What’s Negative About AAPL’s Acquisition of Shazam

To be sure, enhanced music discovery capabilities and a discounted price tag don’t mean that this acquisition will move the needle for AAPL stock.

Source: Statista

For one, Shazam is an over-the-hump music platform. Two years ago, it was a $1 billion company contemplating an IPO. Then, the music streaming world changed from “identifying” to “discovering”, leaving Shazam — and $600 million of that valuation — in the dust.

Next Page