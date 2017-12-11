Shire (SHPG) a Sell on Sagging Quant Score

Currently, Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. SHPG has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

SHPG is classified as a member of the 350 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of SHPG is $44.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SHPG puts it 231 among the 350 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has earned are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SHPG's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. SHPG's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Shire a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures SHPG's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SHPG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of SHPG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.