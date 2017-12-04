Sinking Industry Group Rank Keep Celgene (CELG) a Sell

With a $80.4 billion market value, Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CELG puts it 218 among the 350 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 499 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 3,010 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CELG is rated as a Sell using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CELG has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 46 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores CELG has received are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. CELG's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Celgene a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CELG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of CELG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.