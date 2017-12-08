Sinking Industry Group Rank Make AT&T (T) a Sell

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $224.1 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, T is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 55 among the 65 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 38 among the 44 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average and number 3,628 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

T is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking T has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 26 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has achieved are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. T's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, AT&T places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge T's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of T's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.