Sinking Metrics Downgrade Microsoft (MSFT) to Buy

As one of the 701 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a constituent of the 142 company Software GICS industry group within this sector. MSFT has a market value of $660.1 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for MSFT by Portfolio Grader places it 38 among the 142 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 166 among the 701 companies in the sector, and number 781 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MSFT as a Buy. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Microsoft has realized above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 1 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MSFT's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. MSFT's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Microsoft a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MSFT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of MSFT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.