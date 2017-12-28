Sinking Quant Score Make Ford Motor (F) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

With a $51.0 billion market value, the company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Automobiles, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Discretionary, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for F puts it 10 among the 11 companies in this industry group; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 460 among the 568 companies in the sector of its Consumer Discretionary sector, and number 3,848 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Automobiles industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. F's grades for return on equity and cash flow are materially better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Ford Motor a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view F's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, F currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.