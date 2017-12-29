Slumping Earnings Growth Make Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) a Sell

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is one of 339 companies within the Banks GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 761 company GICS Financials sector. WFC has a market value of $303.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for WFC by Portfolio Grader places it 185 among the 339 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 470 among the 761 companies in the sector, and number 3,225 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

WFC is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has earned are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

WFC's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. WFC's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Wells Fargo & Co a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure WFC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of WFC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.