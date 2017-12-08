Slumping Industry Group Rank Keep Schlumberger (SLB) a Sell

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) is one of 73 companies within the Energy Equipment & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 362 company GICS Energy sector. SLB's market value is $89.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for SLB by Portfolio Grader places it 53 among the 73 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 295 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 4,223 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SLB has a current recommendation of Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. SLB has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Energy Equipment & Services industry group is ranked 69 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SLB's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SLB's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Schlumberger's fundamental scores give SLB a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge SLB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of SLB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.