Snap Inc Stock Will Continue to Flail, Here’s Why

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) redesigned its popular app. And the hope is that it will be enough to gin up more user growth and engagement. But for investors in SNAP stock, I think there should be skepticism. The redesign of an app is always perilous, change can be difficult even if it is the right path.

Hey, just look at how many changes Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) has made over the years. Yet the moves haven’t done much to rev up the growth. So what has SNAP done with its own changes? Well, here’s a run-down:

The app now separates messages from friends and celebrities. This should help simplify the experience but perhaps even lessen the potential impact of “fake news.”

Snapchat will use machine learning and Artificial Intelligence to deliver personalized content. This will be based on a user’s prior interests and activities.

The content will be on fewer pages and there will no longer be horizontal scrolling.

The personal “Stories” feature has been deep-sixed.

The auto-advanced feature has come back.

Maps will have more exposure in the app.

While these challenges are likely to help and could perhaps lead to more monetization, they are probably not enough to deal with some of the major issues with SNAP stock. Perhaps the biggest problem is Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) Instagram “Stories.”

This feature been a wild success, with the user count hitting 300 million daily, up from 250 million from June. Snap, by comparison, has 173 million. Keep in mind that Instagram “Stories” was launched in August 2016.

It’s true that the app has been mostly a knock-off of Snapchat. But then again, FB has the advantage of enormous scale and analytics. It also helps that the overall Instagram app consolidates other features, allowing for a better user experience.

In light of all this, SNAP stock has continued to deteriorate. The fact is that CEO Evan Spiegel has not been proactive in dealing with the threat. And unfortunately, the company has seen a rapid deceleration in the user growth. Keep in mind that during the latest quarter there was a mere 2.9% increase.

