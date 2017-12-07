Why the Redesign Hasn’t Changed the Fall for Snap Inc Stock

Almost like someone flipping a switch, Snap Inc (NASDAQ: SNAP ) became a hot stock again on Dec. 5. Barclays plc (ADR) (NYSE: BCS ) analyst Ross Sandler was the switch flipper, claiming SNAP stock has a 30% upside and giving it an overweight rating.

CNBC host Jim Cramer, a notorious Snap bear, immediately jumped on the bandwagon, saying he liked the call and the price. In trading on Dec. 5 SNAP stock gained 10%, to almost $15 per share.

The company opened for trade on Dec. 6 with a market cap of $18 billion, $2.5 billion more than Twitter, despite having less than half Twitter’s revenue and with no profit in sight. TWTR at least had positive operating income last quarter. Today’s Snap investor is paying 20x the company’s anticipated 2017 revenue.

Twitter, or Dead Cat

They say even a dead cat will bounce if you throw it from a high enough building. This cruel joke is how Wall Street wisdom is made. It tells you to be skeptical of a failing issue that suddenly draws a bid because it’s “cheap.” Being compared with Twitter is better than being compared with a dead cat.

Since going public in March SNAP stock shares are down 39%, even with the Barclay’s bounce. What launched the new interest is a redesign that, in the words of co-founder Evan Spiegel, “separates the social from the media.” This isn’t just an editorial change, but an advertising one as well.

Media companies get a new “Discover” platform, with user data based on individuals rather than connected groups. Snap will recommend content like Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), rather than using algorithms to show users what other people like.

At the same time, Snap is trying to make its social connections more like those found on a Chinese service such as Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ), whose WeChat platform is worth $22 billion because it is, almost entirely, a way to bring friends together, with minimal controversy or politics.

The difference, according to Spiegel, is that while Weibo is based on text messaging, Snap is based on picture messaging.

