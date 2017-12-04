If you’re a regular user of Snapchat, you’ll likely have noticed that parent company Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) has changed the look and feel of the video and image messaging app.

It’s more or less the same, though the interface is a bit simpler. The big change was a bifurcation of the communications you have with friends and the interaction you have with media organizations. The personal “Stories” feature is going away altogether, though the auto-advance tool is back to make user-created content easier to navigate.

Kudos to Snap CEO Evan Spiegel for doing something to reverse the struggling company’s fortune; too many companies would make no change whatsoever, yet still hope for a different outcome.

However, the problem for current and would-be owners of SNAP stock is that the reconfigured feel of the app’s interface doesn’t even come close to solving the bigger, philosophical problem Snapchat currently faces.

SNAP: Missing the Point

Web-centric companies change their look and feel all the time. The Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) you know and love today looked fairly different than the one from 2007. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) now allows entries of 280 characters, doubling the previous cap of 140. So, the altered interface isn’t inherently a sign of trouble.

On the flipside, it’s also not a reason to assume SNAP stock is ready to work its way out of its lethargic funk, because the presentation isn’t its problem. The problem is far bigger. Snapchat, much like Twitter, has a purpose problem — not nearly enough consumers see a need for what Snapchat is, and as such, the platform lacks the scale advertisers (and media companies) seek.

As evidence of the scale problem, last quarter, the app only brought in 4.5 million new daily users into its ecosystem, pushing the total up to 178 million.

The scant progress is hardly the first instance its user-growth pace has slowed since the middle of 2016. Worse, however, its user base appears to be nearing a plateau well short of 500 million regular daily users Facebook’s Instagram boasts even though the similar Instagram started out well behind Snapchat.

It’s a sign that, if nothing else, such a tool requires another, unrelated compelling reason to sign up. In this case, Facebook could simply leverage its base of Facebook users to develop the necessary network that makes Instagram a viable platform.

There’s also the not-so-small reality that embellishing photographs with digital stickers isn’t all that interesting for very long to most users.

That said, a sheer lack of consumer interest in Snapchat may be as much of a symptom of an even bigger challenge as it is the problem itself. Just as challenging for current and potential owners of SNAP stock is a young CEO that may or may not be able to distinguish the difference between “clever” and “marketable.”

