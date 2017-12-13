Solid Quant Score Keep Consolidated Edison (ED) a Buy

As one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) is a component of the 19 company Multi-Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. ED has a market value of $27.6 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. The ranking for ED by Portfolio Grader places it 6 among the 19 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 28 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 514 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ED is rated as a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ED has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ED has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ED's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ED's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Consolidated Edison's fundamental scores give ED a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges ED's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ED's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of ED's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.