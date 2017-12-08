Solid Quant Score Keep Eli Lilly (LLY) a Buy

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking LLY has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

As one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a component of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. LLY's market value is $93.9 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 21 among the 134 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Eli Lilly has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. LLY's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Eli Lilly places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure LLY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of LLY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.