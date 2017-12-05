Solid Quant Score Make Danaher Corporation (DHR) a Buy

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DHR has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is classified as a member of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of DHR is $65.3 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for DHR by Portfolio Grader places it 48 among the 161 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DHR has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DHR's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Danaher Corporation's fundamental scores give DHR a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure DHR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of DHR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.