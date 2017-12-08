Solid Sales Growth Make Chevron (CVX) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CVX has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top decile of sector group, Energy, with a market value of $227.0 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CVX has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CVX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. CVX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Chevron places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CVX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of CVX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.