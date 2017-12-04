Sony Corp (ADR) Stock Gets Back on the Right Track

When it comes to consumer technology companies, it is extremely tough to pull off a turnaround. Often these operators eventually fade away, as seen with Kodak and Palm. The fact is that it can be difficult to reinvigorate a brand that has become, well, an anachronism.

There are exceptions, of course. Perhaps the most prominent example is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), which was on the verge of bankruptcy in the mid-1990s. Yet, Steve Jobs was able to transform the company and build a juggernaut. Interestingly enough, we may be seeing another case of a turnaround in the form of Sony Corp (ADR)(NYSE: SNE ).

Not long ago, the company seemed to be irrelevant and headed for the dustbin. Yet, management has somehow been able to get things back into gear. As a result, SNE stock has rallied, with the shares up 61% during the past 12 months.

OK then, so is the company truly on the mend? Or is the recent transformation a temporary thing?

Granted, turnarounds can be choppy, but I think SNE has the makings for a durable growth path.

The Growth Story for SNE Stock

In late October, SNE announced that the fiscal year operating profits would be the highest in the company’s history — $5.56 billion. This was actually 26% higher than the prior forecast.

The growth, however, is not just due to a certain part of the business. In fact, most of the segments are doing quite well and there are few signs of a slowdown.

Here are some highlights:

Game & Network Services (G&NS): Sales jumped 35.4% during the quarter, as the PlayStation 4 system continues to gain traction against tough rivals like Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT As InvestorPlace’s Dana Blankenhorn has noted: “Sony’s gaming franchise gives it strength rivals like 21st Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA ) and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS ) lack. It is gaming that is soaking up the time of younger consumers, not movies or cable, something older analysts raised on TV still don’t understand.”

(OTCMKTS: (NASDAQ: Semiconductors: The prior quarter saw revenues increase by 17.9%. A key driver was the demand for image sensors, which have been critical for next-generation features like facial recognition for Apple Inc.’s iPhone X. Oh, and the technology has also proven effective for the fast-growing automotive market. To this end, SNE has been integrated with systems from Intel Corporation ‘s (NASDAQ: INTC

‘s (NASDAQ: Music: Revenues rose by 37.5% during the latest quarter. While there was growth from digital streaming, there was also a nice lift from the “Fate/Grand Order” mobile game, which has turned out to be a blockbuster.

Films: SNE continues to churn out hit movies, as this business segment posted a 27% increase in sales. Of course, a major boost came from Spider-Man: Homecoming. It is also important to note that there is positive buzz for the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle film.

