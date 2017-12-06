Southern Co’s (SO) High-Level Quant Score Make it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Southern Co (NYSE:SO) a Buy. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. SO has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

SO is a $51.3 billion in market value member of the Electric Utilities GICS industry group where the ranking for SO by Portfolio Grader places it 27 among the 39 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot. SO is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 74 among the 113 companies in the sector of its Utilities sector and 1,537 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Southern Co has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Southern Co places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges SO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of SO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.