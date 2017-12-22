Southwest Energy (SWN) Rating Rise Restrained by Shoddy Industry Group Rank

Southwest Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) is ranked as a Sell using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

SWN is a constituent of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. The market value of SWN is $2.6 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 234 among the 290 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 65 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores realized by SWN are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SWN's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SWN's metric for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Southwest Energy's fundamental scores give SWN a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view SWN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of SWN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.