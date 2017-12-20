Sprint (S) a Strong Sell on Adverse Industry Group Rank

Currently, Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has a Strong Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

S is a constituent of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 65 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. S has a market value of $22.0 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for S puts it 19 among the 21 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 18 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sprint has received below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. S's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Sprint's fundamental scores give S a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges S's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at S's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of S's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.