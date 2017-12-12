Shares in Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ) have been on a wild ride lately, thanks to Bitcoin.

Shares rose after the company announced it would accept Bitcoin in its Cash App, a mobile payment service that competes with Venmo from Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ).

This reinforced the company’s image as the bad boys of the payment space, and brought in speculators who will buy anything with the name of a cryptocurrency attached.

But the move wasn’t really that big. It quickly drew jeers from Bitcoin-holders on Wall Street, and Square’s stock price fell. It opened for trade December 11 at about $38 per share, close to where it was before the hype cycle began.

The question now becomes: Is Square itself more hype than meets the eye, or is this really the fintech revolution we were promised?

The answer may surprise you.

Is Square Overpriced?

Assuming it meets its earnings “whisper number” when it next reports earnings February 7, Square should do about $2.2 billion in business for the year, losing about $60 million or 16 cents per share in the process. That’s a growth rate of almost 30% justifying the loss, in an industry where people pay big for earnings, if growth is real.

At a market cap of $14.8 billion, Square’s price is not out of line with its peers. Paypal has a valuation of $87.6 billion while doing almost $11 billion in business.

What excited people like me about Square was its ancillary services. Square offers accounting and loans to small merchants, many of whom need those services badly when they are in their early growth phase. Square gets them with its ease of use and one-size-fits-most pricing, then tries to grow share of wallet for merchants who may be starting with a fair kiosk or food truck.

Next Page