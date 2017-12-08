You Should Buy Square Inc Today

It’s hip to be square, or at least invested in Square Inc (NYSE: SQ ), but it does come with its share of risk. Our advice for SQ stock traders looking to cash in on the volatile bullish trend is to use a fully hedged and flexible collar strategy to your advantage. Let me explain.

Since I last wrote about Square two months ago, the company has quickly gone from finding decent investor favor on Wall Street as an upstart mobile banker to becoming a bonafide trader’s stock. During this period, SQ stock raced higher by nearly 70%, only to collapse 27% in less than two weeks and in the process take back more than 60% of the prior gains.

Behind the personality change and maybe schizophrenic behavior is Square’s early adoption of the cryptocurrency craze. The company announced in November it was implementing a pilot program where select users of its Square Cash app could buy and sell bitcoin.

Coupled with media-savvy CEO Jack Dorsey promoting the potential of cryptocurrency transactions, a decent growth narrative for SQ stock has become a highly volatile affair, as bulls and bears take turns jockeying shares around based on optimistic prognostications and dire warnings that nobody really has a firm handle on in one trader’s humble opinion.

SQ Stock Weekly Chart

As the weekly chart of SQ stock shows, a change of character has occurred over the last several weeks.

From a technically constructive tale of growth potential as evidenced by multiple tighter base patterns within an uptrend, shares of Square have moved into being a momentum name with its fast rise and even quicker correction.

If you want my two bitcoins on SQ stock, I think shares are offering traders a nice bullish entry point. Bottom line, all stocks correct. And if one believes in the underlying narrative of Square, buying into a healthy 27% correction, a test of the 50-day simple moving average and a weekly reversal candle in-the-making makes enough sense technically speaking.

