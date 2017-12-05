Starbucks Gift Cards Giveaway: How to Get One?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is giving away gift cards to consumers around the U.S. this winter.

Source: Shutterstock

The company announced that it has a new incentive to get people to come into its doors in the form of free gift cards that will be given out at random to the company’s customers. A total of about 50,000 Starbucks gift cards will be given out, each one netting you $20 of the company’s coffee and treats, which adds up to $1 million.

It appears as if the company is seeking to reel in shoppers in a different way than adding seasonal drinks as sales were underwhelming in the U.S. during the company’s last quarterly earnings report. Shoppers will be eligible to get these gift cards throughout December.

Starbucks has yet to unveil where and when these giveaways will occur, only saying that its “Give Good” squads of baristas will be handing these out in stores and at “community celebrations” across the country.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 5, the company is also bringing back a fan-favorite in its Starbucks For Life sweepstakes, where you have the chance of winning free coffee for a week, month, year or lifetime. Other prizes will also be given out to shoppers.

Anyone who uses the company’s mobile app or has a registered Starbucks card in December will automatically get upgraded to gold status, netting them free coffee refills while they’re sipping in a company store.

SBUX stock gained 1.4% on Tuesday.