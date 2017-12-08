Statoil ASA (STO) a Buy on Superior Sales Growth

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) is one of the 362 companies in the GICS Energy sector, and a member of the 289 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. STO's market value is $66.9 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for STO puts it 37 among the 289 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 40 among the 362 companies in the sector, and number 1,197 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks STO as a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Statoil ASA has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that is much better than the industry average but a score for earnings surprises that is much worse than average. STO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Statoil ASA places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure STO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of STO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.