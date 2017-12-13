Stellar Measures for Earnings Growth Make Equinix (EQIX) a Strong Buy

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) is one of 180 companies within the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 221 company GICS Real Estate sector. The market value of EQIX is $35.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 17 among the 180 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 25 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 415 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

EQIX has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking EQIX has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Equinix has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

EQIX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EQIX's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Equinix a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures EQIX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EQIX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, EQIX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.