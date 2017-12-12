Stellar Metrics for Earnings Growth Keep Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) a Strong Buy

Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) is a constituent of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of BDX is $50.1 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BDX puts it 17 among the 161 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 46 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 268 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BDX is rated as a Strong Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BDX has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Becton Dickinson & Co has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BDX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. BDX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Becton Dickinson & Co places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BDX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BDX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.