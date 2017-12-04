Stellar Quant Score Makes Diageo (DEO) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) is computed using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. DEO has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

DEO ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Beverages, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Staples, with a market value of $87.5 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Diageo has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

DEO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. DEO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Diageo's fundamental scores give DEO a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view DEO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of DEO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.