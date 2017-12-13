Stellar Sales Growth Keeps Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is one of 112 companies within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 702 company GICS Information Technology sector. The market value of MU is $48.0 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 112 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 11 among the 702 companies in the sector, and number 22 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MU is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. MU has maintained this ranking for 9 months.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 8 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Micron Technology has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MU's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. MU's scores for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Micron Technology places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MU's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MU currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.