Stitch Fix Inc Starts Getting Analyst Coverage

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX ) is now getting coverage from analysts.

Several analysts are now providing coverage for SFIX stock. We’ll start out today with the positives first. Piper Jaffray has set a “Buy” rating for Stitch Fix Inc and has a price target of $29.00 for the stock.

Following up that positive coverage is an “Outperform” rating from William Blair. This is actually a reissue of its previous rating for SFIX stock, but it’s still worth noting due to all the coverage the stock is now getting from analysts.

Moving on we have Stifel Nicolaus starting its coverage of SFIX stock with a “Hold” rating. The firm is also setting a price target of $22.00 for Stitch Fix Inc. Goldman Sachs also has a “Hold” rating for the stock, but its price target is sitting at $23.00.

Finally, JP Morgan Chase started its coverage of Stitch Fix Inc as well today. JP Morgan Chase has a “Hold” rating for SFIX stock and a price target of $25.00. The current average for the company is a “Hold” rating with a price target of $24.75, reports The Ledger Gazette.

Stitch Fix Inc is still new to the stock market after undergoing an IPO late last month. However, the stock has been performing well since its launch. This is likely easing investors’ worries after concerns were raised about Blue Apron Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: APRN ) recent performance.

SFIX stock closed at $23.98 on Monday. It is down slightly as of noon Tuesday, but is up 50% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.