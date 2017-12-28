Stock of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Upgraded to Buy From a Hold

As one of the 266 companies in the GICS Materials sector Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) is a component of the 123 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of FCX is $26.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for FCX by Portfolio Grader places it 55 among the 123 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 97 among the 266 companies in the sector, and number 1,481 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

FCX has a current recommendation of Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. FCX has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The Materials sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 18 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Freeport-McMoRan has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FCX's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Freeport-McMoRan places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge FCX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, FCX currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.