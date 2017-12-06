Stock of McKesson (MCK) Falls to Sell

With a $30.4 billion market value, McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Health Care Providers & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MCK puts it 56 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 526 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 3,161 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MCK as a Sell. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. MCK has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores realized by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. MCK's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, McKesson places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MCK's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MCK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of MCK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.