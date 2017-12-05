Stock of Medtronic (MDT) Upgraded to Buy From a Hold

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. MDT has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is a constituent of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. MDT's market value is $110.0 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MDT puts it 57 among the 161 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Medtronic has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. MDT's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Medtronic a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MDT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of MDT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.