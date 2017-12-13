Stock of Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Lowered to Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) a Sell. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

The company is one of 290 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. OAS has a market value of $2.4 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The ranking for OAS by Portfolio Grader places it 205 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 66 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores OAS has received are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

OAS's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are much better than average. OAS's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Oasis Petroleum's fundamental scores give OAS a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views OAS's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at OAS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of OAS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.