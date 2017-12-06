3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV), RH (RH) and Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

The U.S. stock market has now backtracked for consecutive days to kick off the week as tech stocks were 0.2% better than they were yesterday, but telecoms fell 1.8%, coming in as Tuesday’s laggards. The S&P 500 Index slid 0.4% by day’s end, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2%.

Several companies posted their quarterly earnings results after hours, including AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV ), RH (NYSE: RH ) and Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV ).

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

AeroVironment had an impressive earnings haul in its latest quarter, sending shares higher during an extended trading session.

The company unveiled earnings of 29 cents per share on an adjusted basis, which was considerably better than the Wall Street consensus estimate of six cents per share.

AeroVironment also raked in more than was expected of it, bringing in roughly $73.8 million over the course of its second quarter of fiscal 2018, rising $73.8 million year-over-year. Analysts were calling for revenue of $63.5 million.

Part of the increase in revenue came thanks to rising sales from its unmanned aircraft systems segment, while its gross margin for the period was $31 million, 78% higher than in the year-ago quarter.

The higher orders margin that AeroVironment experienced during the quarter in its products and customer-funded R&D programs helped hike up its funded backlog to $127 million, a 49% improvement year-over-year.

The company added that this segment helped by “significantly increasing our revenue visibility for the current fiscal year.”

For the full-year 2018, AeroVironment forecasts earnings in the range of 45 cents to 65 cents per share, while analysts’ outlook is for earnings to be around 61 cents per share.

Revenue is slated to be on the lower side of the Wall Street guidance as the company sees its sales bringing in $280 million to $300 million, while the consensus calls for $294 million.

AVAV stock gained 19.2% after the bell Tuesday.

RH (RH)

Restoration Hardware shares fell as the company reported mixed results.

For its third quarter, the home furnishings marketplace retailer said it earned $1.04 per share, which was in line with what the Wall Street projection called for, $1.04 per share.

Next Page