Stocks Drift Amid Bitcoin Excitement

U.S. equities drifted aimlessly on Tuesday, with large-caps climbing for the fourth-straight session, but action subdued ahead of the Christmas break next week and with all the excitement over in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We also have the Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday, likely to feature another interest rate hike, an update to future rate projections and economic estimates, and what is likely to be one of the last Q&A sessions from Fed chairman Janet Yellen. Watch for comments on the bitcoin craze.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%, the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.2% and the Russell 2000 lost 0.2%. Treasury bonds were unchanged, the dollar outperformed, gold lost 0.4% and crude oil fell 1.5%.

Breadth was negative, with decliners outpacing advancers by a 1.2 to 1 ratio on in-line volume, with NYSE activity at 102% of its 30-day average. Defensive telecom stocks led the way with a 2.8% gain, while utilities were the laggards, down 1.8%.

Hard-drive maker Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX ) gained 4.1% on a restructuring plan. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) gained 2.6% on an upgrade from analysts at Nomura on better subscriber growth and cost control. And Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) gained 2.4% on a 20% increase to its dividend and a new $18 billion share buyback plan.

Media M&A was in focus with reports Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) could announce a deal for a chunk of assets from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA ) as early as Thursday.

Next Page