Stocks Drift as Bitcoin Continues to Rise

U.S. equities mostly finished higher on Monday amid growing excitement over the rise of Bitcoin futures trading and the tendency for prices to rise this time of year — the Santa Rally and all that.

However, trading was relatively subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision that will come later in the week.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% and the Russell 2000 lost 0.1% continuing a recent string of underperformance. Treasury bonds were unchanged, the dollar was little change, gold lost 0.1% and crude oil gained 1.1%.

Breadth was positive, with advancers outpacing decliners by a 2.1 to 1 ratio. Telecom led the way with a 1.2% gain, while financials were the laggards, down 0.2%. Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE ) fell 35% on poor clinical study data, a reminder of the lottery ticket nature of many biotech stocks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) gained 2% on reports of improved delivery times for the iPhone X.

On the policy front, Republicans are closing in on a final deal on tax reform with House and Senate bills to be merged by Friday and signed by President Trump before Christmas. There is chatter of a possible upward drift in the corporate tax rate — from the 20% originally targeted — to somewhere around 21% or 22% to provide relief to the deficit elsewhere.

Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the third time this year this week. More importantly, it will be the last post-meeting press conference by chairman Janet Yellen and it will feature updated economic and interest rate projections for 2018.

With fiscal stimulus from the tax cut coming, and the labor market very tight, watch for a hawkish increase in interest rates expectations into 2019 and beyond.

