Stocks Drift as Bitcoin Explodes

U.S. equities drifted higher on Thursday with most of the focus on the parabolic surge in bitcoin, which seemed to rise towards the $20,000-level, although it’s hard to tell for sure. There is no “standard” price and different exchanges are showing various levels. Those in South Korea are carrying the highest prices.

The latest is that Goldman Sachs is reportedly ready to clear bitcoin futures trading when exchanges start trading them later this month. This flies in the face of some pushback by the industry on counter-party concerns given bitcoin’s extreme volatility.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.3%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% and the Russell 2000 gained 0.8%. Treasury bonds were mostly weaker, the dollar gained, gold lost 1%, and oil rose 1% following a near-3% pullback on Wednesday.

Breadth was positive with 1.7 advancers for every decliner with volume at 97% of the NYSE’s 30-day average. Industrials led the way with a 0.9% gain while staples were the laggards, down 0.9%.

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK ) rose 7.9% on an upgrade by analysts at Morgan Stanley in anticipation of increase customer traffic. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS ) rose 3% on an upgrade from JPMorgan on protectionist trade measures.

On the downside, Lending Club Corp (NYSE: LC ) lost 10.5% on lowered guidance ahead of an investor day. Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP ) fell 1.5% on a downgrade from Piper Jaffray on user traffic concerns and a movement away from long-form reviews.

Tomorrow will be a critical day in the government funding debate, with the market ignoring the risk of a potential shutdown. Years of volatility compression and short-lived “freakouts” like the Brexit have created a persistent sense of confidence. A possible motivation is the fact the debt ceiling isn’t in play this time around. Separately, there are reports President Trump plans to unveil a $1 trillion infrastructure plan in January.

