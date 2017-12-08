3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC), Cloudera Inc (CLDR) and Finisar Corporation (FNSR)

Bitcoin’s rally continues to impress, which is getting ever-closer to the $20,000 mark, while U.S. stocks were higher by day’s end and gold fell 1%. The S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% apiece, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.5%.

Several companies reported on their latest quarters after the bell Thursday, American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC ), Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR ) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR ).

American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands posted their quarterly earnings data late Thursday.

The company unveiled earnings of 11 cents per share during its second quarter, which topped analysts’ expectations of seven cents per share. A year ago, the company earned 68 cents per share.

American Outdoor Brands also reported revenue that was ahead of the mark at $148.4 million, compared to Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $142.18 million. The figure fell 36.4% year-over-year.

The company also updated its guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 to be in the range of seven cents to 10 cents per share, compared to analysts’ projections of 41 cents per share.

Revenue is slated to be between $170 million and $180 million, compared to the Wall Street guidance of $209.38 million.

American Outdoor Brands sees its fiscal-year earnings as being in between 57 cents and 67 cents per share, below the outlook of $1.10 per share.

AOBC stock fell 15.1% after hours.

Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Cloudera reported on its latest period after the bell Thursday.

The big-data company reported for its third quarter, earning a loss of $23.2 million, or 17 cents per share, which is half of what it lost a year ago. Analysts were calling for a loss of 24 cents per share.

Revenue was higher for Cloudera at $94.6 million, marking a 41% surge compared to the year-ago quarter. Wall Street was calling for a loss of $91.3 million in revenue.

