3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Novartis AG (ADR) (NVS), Nutanix Inc (NTNX) and Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

It was another good day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which soared 1.4% and topped the 24,000-mark for the first time ever as tax cuts may happen before the end of the year. The S&P 500 Index gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.7%.

Thursday’s headlines were dominated by Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS ), Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX ) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ ).

Here’s what went down yesterday:

Novartis AG (ADR) (NVS)

Novartis and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL ) are among the companies that may sell pharmaceuticals online.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has come a long way since the days when it was simply an e-commerce company as it now offers music streaming, video streaming and possibly pharmaceutical drug delivery.

The online retailer is in talks with Mylan and Novartis’ Sandoz branch to become a licensed drug wholesaler. The company could start out by selling generic medications online and move on from there.

People familiar with the matter claim the talks are advanced, despite none of these companies revealing how Amazon would enter the pharmaceutical space successfully.

NVS shares gained a fraction of a percentage after hours, while MYL popped 3.2% and AMZN edged 0.3% higher.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Nutanix unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results late yesterday.

During its first quarter of fiscal 2018, the company posted a loss of 16 cents per share, which was 10 cents higher than analysts’ expectations of a loss of 26 cents per share.

Next Page