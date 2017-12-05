3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), Coupa Software Inc (COUP) and Under Armour Inc (UAA)

The U.S. stock market rally slowed down on Monday as big-cap tech stocks experienced a sell off, while toys fell 4.8% during the day. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.1% lower by day’s end.

It was a quiet afternoon, but several companies still made headlines, including Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP ), Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP ) and Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ).

Here’s how they did:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts fell slightly after hours before recovering slightly.

The automotive aftermarket parts provider took a step back early in the after-hours session as Vice President Robert Cushing reportedly dumped 163 shares of the company.

During the normal trading session, the stock had gained 4.7%. However, Advance Auto Parts was moving in the opposite direction during its extended trading on the news of Cushing’s move.

AAP stock eventually recovered, trading flat after hours.

Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Coupa Software posted better-than-expected earnings results, but the company’s shares still declined late in the day.

The cloud-based spend management platform provider reported earnings at a loss of $11.3 million, or 21 cents per share, compared to a loss of $6.7 million, or 36 cents a share in the year-ago period.

On an adjusted basis, Coupa Software’s third quarter yielded earnings at a loss of five cents per share, topping the loss of 22 cents per share from a year ago. Analysts were calling for an adjusted loss of 11 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue for the period came in at $47.3 million, which was stronger than the year-ago loss of $35.4 million. Analysts were calling for revenue of $45 million, according to FactSet.

