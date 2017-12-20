7 Stores Open on Christmas Day 2017

What stores are open on Christmas Day 2017?

Source: Shutterstock

Last-minute Christmas shopping, bringing back returns and other tasks can all fall on Christmas Day. Luckily for some, not are stores will be closing their doors during the holiday. Instead, customers will be able to stop in, but maybe on during certain hours.

Here is a list of some stores open on Christmas Day 2017.

7-Eleven — These locations are open everyday, all day. This includes Christmas Day.

— These locations are open everyday, all day. This includes Christmas Day. Albertsons — The majority of these locations will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

— The majority of these locations will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS

(NYSE: Family Dollar — These stores will be open on Christmas Day, but times will vary by location.

— These stores will be open on Christmas Day, but times will vary by location. Sheetz — This is another chain that keeps its stores open 24/7, which includes Christmas Day.

— This is another chain that keeps its stores open 24/7, which includes Christmas Day. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX

(NASDAQ: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA

These are 10 stores open on Christmas Day 2017. However, it is important to note that not all of these locations may be open during the holiday. This is due to how local locations handle Christmas day. This means that some of these stores could be open in one part of the country, but closed in another part. It’s always a good idea to look up store hours for your local retailers before heading out on Christmas Day.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.