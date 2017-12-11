Strong Quant Score Analytics Drive Upgrade of Lowes (LOW) to Buy

Currently, Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. LOW has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

LOW is one of 95 companies within the Specialty Retail GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. LOW's market value is $71.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 13 among the 95 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Retail industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LOW has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LOW's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. LOW's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Lowes a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge LOW's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of LOW's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.