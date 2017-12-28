Sub-Par Quant Score Limits Upgrade of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Shares

With a $19.1 billion market value, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 111 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 671 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 4,040 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TEVA is rated as a Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. TEVA has been upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell in the last week.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TEVA has received average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

TEVA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEVA's scores for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges TEVA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TEVA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of TEVA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.