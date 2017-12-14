Subway $5 Footlong Returns in January to Franchise Owners Dismay

The Subway $5 footlong is making a return in January.

A recent memo from the company to its employees announces the return of the Subway $5 footlong. However, Subway franchisees aren’t happy about the decision. More than 400 have signed a petition against the promotion’s return.

Those signing the petition claim that the Subway $5 footlong promotion will leave them unprofitable and may force closures. Subway argues that most of its franchisees are in support of this decision and that it’s only a small amount that are opposing it.

To go along with this, the sandwich chain will be pumping $25 million into marketing for Spring 2018. The chain wants to use these advertisements to help boost traffic and sales at its stores. This, combined with the Subway $5 footlong promotion, may be able to do just that, reports Fox News.

The decision to bring back the Subway $5 footlong is likely one of necessity for the company. It’s traffic over the last five years has fallen by 25%, according to its internal memo. It also saw sales decline by 1.7% in 2016. During this same year, the sandwich chain closed 359 stores in the U.S.

Subway has also been facing pressure from its competitors that is hurting its business. As a result, the chain is working on a redesign to bring it into the modern times. This includes developing a new loyalty program for customers. Its plan is to create a loyalty program with a digital focus, Business Insider notes.

