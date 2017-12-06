Superb Earnings Growth Keeps American Tower (AMT) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. AMT has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 221 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector the company is a constituent of the 180 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of AMT is $61.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 10 among the 180 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 24 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AMT has received well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. AMT's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, American Tower places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view AMT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.