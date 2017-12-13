Superb Earnings Visibility Keeps Prologis (PLD) a Strong Buy

With a $35.2 billion market value, Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 180 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 4 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 48 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks PLD as a Strong Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PLD has realized well above-average scores in 4, and above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

PLD's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. PLD's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Prologis' fundamental scores give PLD a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PLD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of PLD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.