Superb Measures for Quant Score Make Baxter International (BAX) a Strong Buy

As one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) is a component of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group within this sector. BAX has a market value of $34.9 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 9 among the 161 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 18 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 119 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BAX is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BAX has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BAX has received well above-average scores in 3, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BAX's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Baxter International a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BAX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of BAX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.